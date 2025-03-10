BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills disclosed that it will be holding a Mixed-Use Overlay Zone Community Meeting on Tuesday, March 25. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Gallery at City Hall 455 N. Rexford Drive.

The city is hosting a public meeting to discuss the potential changes to the Mixed-Use Overlay Zone regulations—an initiative that will shape the future of housing, business, and community spaces in the region.

This is the public’s chance to:

-Learn about mixed-use zoning & understand its potential impacts

-Engage in discussions to help shape policies that support both local businesses and housing needs

-Hold decision-makers accountable and participate in a transparent planning process

-Strengthen community engagement

For more details on attending virtually by Zoom, visit www.beverlyhills.org/mixeduse. For questions on Mixed Use Overlay Zone regulations in Beverly Hills, contact longrangeplanning@beverlyhills.org or call our askBH Hotline at (310) 285-1000.