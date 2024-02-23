PEORIA, AZ—Hope Springs eternal for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are in the middle of Spring Training in pristine Peoria Arizona. Rather than discussing the face of MLB, Shohei Ohtani joining our L.A. Dodgers, or new pitching sensation, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the big topic has been…jerseys?

Thats right. Players as well as fans are vocally jeering and booing the Nike 2024 MLB jerseys, which appear to be cheap knockoffs. The numbers are noticeably smaller, and the iconic Dodgers logo is so tiny fans will have another use for their binoculars at the Ballpark.

Last week, the league unveiled its new Nike Vapor Premier uniforms that are manufactured by Fanatics to less than stellar reviews.

Although the jerseys are “engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit,” MLB said, the threads have drawn criticism over the cheap look, small lettering and limited customization options.

For the players, the pants are the primary complaint. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said, “everyone hates them,” and that goes for several players.

Despite MLB officials claiming the uniforms, which are manufactured by Fanatics, provide players with better mobility, with material that offers 25% more stretch and dries 28% faster than the previous uniforms.

The Nike Vapor Premier uniforms, as they’re known, took years to develop, according to the MLB. It seems this vapor, wispy and see-through stench reeks of greed just to sell more jerseys at the licensed MLB stores or online.

As if taking the family to Chavez Ravine wasn’t expensive already.

“The pants of the new MLB unis for 2024 appear to be … somewhat see-through?” one Twitter user pointed out in a post featuring an image of Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Though Nike designed the jerseys, fans are blasting the manufacturer, sports merch conglomerate, Fanatics. The company has been criticized for its growing dominance over the sportswear industry.

Many fans blame it for a) higher prices b) lower quality and c) fewer options.

Nike has created a problem with shoddy uniforms, roundly frustrating everyone who loves the Great American Pastime.

Players took the issue to the MLB Players Association, which said it hopes to fix the jersey situation before the start of the regular season in five weeks.

Since the Los Angeles Dodgers are bigger than the HOLLYWOOD sign at the moment, they have two opening days. The first pitch globally takes place in Seoul, South Korea on March 20, has the Boys in Blue taking on the rival San Diego Padres.

On March 28, the Dodgers will celebrate their traditional Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is 1:10 p.m.

Football is over, bring on Baseball!