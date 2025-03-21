MALIBU—On March 20, Canyon News learned that the Marine Mammal Care Center(MMCC) located at, 3601 South Gaffey in San Pedro, has had to set up portals on area beaches due to the toxic algae bloom occurring for the fourth year in a row. MMCC is finding sickened sea lions washing up on the shores of Los Angeles County Beaches. The sea lions are not the ones getting sick. The toxic blooms are now affecting dolphins and sea birds too.



The MMCC is processing the intake of sick patients at the portals. The MMCC reports symptoms in sea lion patients including a loud barking sound, swinging of the head, lethargy, and seizures.



Reports indicate that the increase in Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) over the last few years could be attributed to the excess of nutrients in the soil from fertilizers and the runoff of wastewater. They thrive in these conditions coupled with warm temperatures. Forecasters often report a “Red Tide,” when the blooms are most prevalent. This occurs not only on the coast of southern California but also in, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and some have even been reported in the cold waters of Lake Eerie.



It is important not to approach the sea lions. They aren’t pets. They are sick and exhibiting some aggressive behavior. On the MMCC website, there are helpful tips on how to help the sea lions such as viewing them from afar. If they react to your presence, you are too close. The website suggests using a camera to snap a photo rather than trying to approach the sea lions for a “selfie.”



The following came directly from the MMCC website.



“The [MMCC] rehabilitates sick and injured marine mammals at our hospital until they can be released back into the wild. Annually, the center cares for 250-500 sea lions, elephant seals, fur seals, and harbor seals.”



Since 1992, they have cared for over 10,000 marine animals by “providing a clean and stress-free environment is paramount! Our focus is always on keeping the animal as wild as possible to ensure its success upon release into its natural habitat.



The MMCC encourages those who would like to volunteer or support their efforts to visit the MMCC website to find out how to get involved.













