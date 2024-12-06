HOLLYWOOD—It is here America, the hotly anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit, “Moana.” Jeez, it is hard to believe the original came out nearly a decade ago. However, there is a reason this movie is breaking box-office records all over the globe because it is such family fun and excitement with “Moana 2.” Now, I have to admit, the songs were not as memorable to me as in the first movie. There were at least two songs that I thoroughly enjoyed in this film, and they were towards the end.

Could I tell you the name of each song? No. However, if I heard the tune, I would know the tune. We see the return of Moana (voice of Auliʻi Cravalho), who is still exploring the islands and trying to connect with her ancestors and those connected to the ocean. She learns from her ancestor in a vision that the storm god, Nalo sunk the island, Motufetu, which connected all the islands to the ocean.

Determined to ensure the Motuni culture doesn’t go extinct, Moana goes on a journey to locate the island with the help of Loto (voice of Rose Matafeo), Moni (voice of Hualālai Chung) and Kele (voice of David Fane). Out of all these characters, Kele steals the show with some facial expressions and one-liners that will gather laughs from the audience. Loto and Moni also add to those chuckles, but that is after the appearance of Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson).

Some might be surprised to hear this, but Maui’s presence in this sequel is not as grand as in the predecessor. He has pop-ins in the beginning, and then more potent towards the big climax of the movie. However, when he does appear, the kids will be excited because his presence is so big and powerful as a character. I did find it heartwarming to see the bond between Moana, her family, but in particular her sister, Simea (voice of Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda).

There is this really fun scene between Moana and her gang by the Kakamora, a cackle of coconut like pirates who wear some scary masks. I was secretly waiting for the moment for the masks to disappear where I could see what their faces look like. Sorry, viewers you don’t get that treat, but these characters are beyond hilarious; they were the scene-stealers of the movie without saying a single word.

“Moana” clocks in just about 90 minutes and that pacing is perfection. You don’t get bored, it moves steady, the narrative is easy to understand and the characters are fun and exciting. The visual effects immerse you into the animated flick so much to the point at times I thought I was in the ocean traveling with Moana and her family.

I do have to knock the movie as it doesn’t deliver that knock out punch that the original flick did in 2016. However, it is still very exciting and full of warmth for the entire family. The way the film ends, I can tell you now expect a third installment in the near future and the kids will be at the multiplex waiting for the next chapter to unfold, with mom and dad in tow.