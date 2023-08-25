SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, August 24, a flash mob entered a Macy’s at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks and ransacked the department store with the intention of committing a robbery.

At around 12:40 p.m. at least nine suspects in masks entered the location and committed a smash-and-grab robbery before fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles, a silver or gold Honda and a black Ford Fusion. They departed with bags full of stolen goods according to reports.

The crime was caught on camera which shows the suspects quickly filling dark colored bags with merchandise found on counters and racks. Other customers are seen standing and observing the crime, but no one intervened according to the footage.

The suspects are all described as male, in their early 20s, and wore dark-colored clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

They were last seen on Woodman Avenue heading towards the 101 freeway. The first getaway car’s license plate number is 8HQX809 and is registered in California. The second has a California license plate number of 8LDZ627.

A similar incident occurred in Arcadia on Tuesday, August 22, where a group of at least five suspects ransacked a Macy’s at the Santa Anita mall. The suspects took multiple boxed sets of perfume before fleeing in a black, four-door sedan.

It is unknown if the two robberies are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 818-374-9500.