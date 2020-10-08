SANTA MONICA—A new mobile application called the “Secret Story Tour” will be released on October 15 that will provide people with more than century-long history of the Santa Monica Pier. The experience is being referred to as an “immersive digital quest.”

“The Wild Optimists,” which is the name of the game designer, spearheaded the app on behalf of the Pier Corporation, making the experience as family-friendly and location-based as possible. It is expected to be as close to a first-person tour as possible.

As part of the digital tour, users of the app can solve 12 different puzzles on a quest, which goes on to reveal interesting facts and stories that have yet to be told about the history of the Santa Monica Pier.

Additionally, while users are attempting to solve the puzzles, they will receive various clues, which gives them photo filters. This allows them to share the clue, and what they’re experiencing with their friends, who is either playing the game with them or watching.

The “Secret Story Tour” will be compatible with all iOS and Android mobile devices, and can be downloaded for $19.99 on the App Store and Google Play Store.