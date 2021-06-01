BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council recently adopted the Complete Streets Plan which balances the needs of the city’s roads used by bicyclists, pedestrians, transit riders and motorists. The plan had been in development for several years.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the approved plan allows city staff the ability to move forward on projects that implement various conceptual goals to prepare for emerging technologies, prioritize first/last mile improvements to the Metro Purple Line stations and increase grant funding eligibility.

One projected includes Connect Beverly Hills: Meet me on Wilshire and La Cienega, a streetscape plan launched last year that recommends new sidewalk designs and pedestrian amenities in preparation for the opening of the Metro (D Line) subway station slated to open in 2023. Additional steps will include finalizing the conceptual design elements and implementation.

Other continuing projects part of the Plan that will carry on include installation of citywide signal upgrades to help prepare for connected and autonomous vehicles; expanding bike parking on sidewalks and on-street bike corrals; purchasing software to allow for improved collision analysis; and evaluation of the Camden and Brighton Way project as part of the grant-funded Pedestrian and Bicycle Awareness Campaign.

New initiatives expected to get started include community engagement for the first high priority bikeway project on Roxbury Dr., south of Olympic Blvd., to connect with other bike lanes in Los Angeles. In addition, the Traffic and Parking Commission will review the Complete Streets Action Plan at the August 5 meeting to confirm priorities.

To obtain additional details and view the approved Plan and projects, visit beverlyhills.org/completestreets.