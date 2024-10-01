WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will be hosting the Mobility Expo on Saturday, October 5 at Plummer Park on Vista Lawn at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The event will allow individuals to discover all the transportation options to get them moving, while enjoying a community bike ride, demos, and fun giveaways.

The event is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members are invited to explore and engage with various mobility vendors, including free to low-cost transit services such as The Cityline, The WeHo Pickup, LA Metro, and available transportation services for older adults and people with disabilities. Vendors will also share emerging transportation technology, such as autonomous vehicles and electric vehicle options. The event will also include a community bike ride and demos on bicycle safety.

Individuals looking to attend can RSVP at: https://forms.office.com/r/aCeZBNg7LE.