SHERMAN OAKS — On July 1, a one-of-a-kind modernist home located in Sherman Oaks was placed on the market with a price tag of $3,995,000.

The 4,300 square foot home is located at 3925 Murietta Ave and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home was completed in 2019 and designed by Los Angeles based StudioIvanov. The designer behind the modern mansion is Ivan Ivanov.

The house sits on a hillside and offers beautiful views from all sides of the house. The entry level of the home can be accessed either through the elevator or the stairs.

According to the listing on realtor.com, the first level features an office/guest room with ensuite bath and a private deck laundry room.

The second floor features the kitchen with all Miele appliances, breakfast counter/island and a floor to ceiling sliding door which brings in lots of natural light. Hallway from kitchen flows into the living room, featuring floor to ceiling glass sliding doors, opening to both front deck and back patio with pool/spa and amazing views of the valley.

On the third floor are the remaining bedrooms with bathrooms accompanying each. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and master bathroom.

Other amenities of the property include smart home technology, pool, patio and security system.