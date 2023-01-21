SANTA MONICA—On January 20, the Santa Monica Police Department announced a suspect wanted in a November 2, 2022 murder has been extradited from Michigan back to California to face the charges.

Detectives from the SMPD Robbery & Homicide disclosed that Mohamed Abou-Arabi, who was in town at the time of the murder, fled back to Dearborn, MI following the death of the victim found deceased in his car in the Lot 1 North Parking lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway.

Detectives worked in conjunction with authorities from the Dearborn Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Violent Crimes Task Force gathered additional evidence and assisted in getting Abou-Arabi extradited back to Santa Monica to be brought to justice for his crimes. On January 18, About-Arabi was booked into the Santa Monica Jail for 187 (a)—Murder.



Anyone with additional details on the incident is asked to call SMPD Detective David Chabot at 310-458-2201 ext. 6679 or Sgt. Ryan Gradle at 310-458-8418. The number for the 24-hour watch command is 310-458-8426.