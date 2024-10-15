Bakersfield, CA – A person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on October 13, 2024, at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue, according to KBAK.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the scene around 4:30 PM.

Details about the cause of the crash remain unclear, but the impact resulted in one individual sustaining injuries significant enough to require immediate medical attention. The injured party was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, though the full extent of their injuries has not yet been revealed.

Authorities briefly closed two far-right lanes to manage the situation, but traffic was expected to resume shortly. The investigation into the crash continues, with officials working to determine what led to the accident.

