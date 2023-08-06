VENTURA, CALIFORNIA—On August 4, reports surfaced of Beverly Hills 90210-star, Tori Spelling, and her children being forced out of her home. Spelling and the five children she has with Dean McDermott, have been fighting mold infestation in their home since last May.

Most recent reports have all six of them living out of an RV. Spelling has spoken out on social media regarding the family’s living conditions. They vacated their home due to the mold.



Reports indicate that the Spelling family was paying $100 a night at a Los Angeles-based hotel, before staying with friends.



Page Six first reported, “The Beverly Hills 90210 alum and her children; Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 have been staying in a mobile home on campgrounds in Ventura County, California.”



“Here we are again at Urgent Care,” and “We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again.”



The symptoms the Spelling’s reported the six of them have been fighting began with what she referred to on her Instagram account as allergy symptoms and skin rashes, but more serious symptoms too. Some of the children complained of dizziness, and one of the teenagers ended up with strep throat. When they couldn’t stay well, she knew they had to reassess the situation. It is not clear when the Spelling home will be cleared of mold, and the family will be able to move back in.

A trusted Canyon News associate shares her testimony following exposure to mold.

“I was healthy, I ran multiple full marathons, and was active. After being exposed to mold, I have been fighting for my life for 5 years, my dog lost the battle pretty quickly.

My landlord, a doctor at Cedars Sinai painted over the mold and allowed leaks in the walls for years. Unknowingly, I stayed thinking it was fine while I was losing my life. The government and the doctors do not recognize that mold injures and kills. If they do, they don’t admit it. Gavin Newsom continues to quietly place climate control laws which are increasing the likelihood of mold illness. They are mandating under Title 24 that new builds have to have air conditioning, meanwhile, the windows are forced closed or only open 10 inches.

They don’t allow you to have natural burning fireplaces but they want you to have central air and heat. The air conditioner promotes the mold to grow and sit then the heater spreads the dry mold spores. We are getting sick, and going to the doctor they are saying you have MS or another immune issue instead of telling you it’s from mold.

“Luckily I had a great attorney who fought for me and got a significant settlement to help me pay for my massive expenses.”

