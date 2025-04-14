WOODLAND HILLS—It was announced on Friday, April 11, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office that Monica Sementilli was convicted by a jury for murdering her husband, famed hairdresser Fabio Sementilli in 2017. She sobbed in court as the verdict was read.

After a 10-week trail, jurors found defendant Monica Sementilli guilty of one count of murder with special circumstance allegations that the killing was carried out for financial gain and by means of lying in wait. She was also found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit murder. The verdict makes her eligible for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors proved that Monica and her co-defendant, Robert Louis Baker, were involved in a romantic affair and conspired to kill Fabio Sementilli, 49, in his Woodland Hills home in case BA452975.

On January 23, 2017, Baker fatally stabbed Fabio as he sat on his patio, then fled the scene in the victim’s Porsche, which was later found abandoned miles away. Baker previously pleaded guilty to first-degree, special circumstances murder of Fabio, killing him with a knife, and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Monica devised the plan to get her hands on her husband’s $1 million dollar life insurance policy.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman of the Major Crimes Division and Deputy District Attorney Heather Steggell of the Organized Crime Division. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

“I want to acknowledge the exceptional work of the prosecution team of Beth Silverman and Heather Steggell in presenting their case with professionalism and diligence,” said District Attorney Nathan Hochman. “These experienced prosecutors and detectives investigated and prosecuted this case over eight years, painstakingly putting together each piece of this murder puzzle to overcome the lies and deception of Monica Sementilli and her lover who thought they had made a clean getaway.”

Fabio was a well known celebrity hairdresser. He shared 3 children with Monica, Gessica, Isabella and Luigi.

Sentencing for Monica is scheduled for June 23 in Department 101 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.