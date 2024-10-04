HOLLYWOOD—This is a simmering, captivating series on Netflix. I’m referring to Ryan Murphy’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” If you hear so much buzz about a series at some point you’re going to want to watch and I’m glad I did. I have heard about the Menendez brothers who were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of their parents in 1989.

Beyond what I’ve heard in the news, I didn’t do too much research beyond that, but after watching the series you do go down a rabbit hole searching for information and facts on the brothers, and their connection to the deaths of their parents Kitty and Jose Menendez.

Let me just say this, the talent in this series is fantastic. Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny, Copper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Bardem portrays Jose, while Sevigny portrays Kitty. I will admit after the first three episodes of the series I was completely sold that the brothers had a defense in murders of the parents. Murphy does a terrific job at conveying the brothers tale of what happened. However, soon after you get the other slice of things the parent’s perspective and your brain starts to tinker not just a little, a lot. So by the end of the series I was totally conflicted.

They murdered their parents in cold blood and with such violence. I mean Lyle went back and reloaded the shotgun to finish off Kitty when he realized she was still alive. You don’t just do that if you’re afraid for your life. You had an axe to grind. The audience early on gets this impression that the parents were verbally abusive and at times physically abusive to their kids. At least we are made to believe that based on what the brothers say.

That soon transitions to allegations of sexual abuse that apparently the brothers and the family has been hiding for years. You get subtle hints and start to suspect, ok, maybe Lyle and Erik’s notion for why they murdered their parents might be valid, especially as it relates to Jose and his treatment. Lyle and Erik are spoiled brats; they get the opportunity to live a life that only some people can imagine. You see glimmers of that with Lyle who likes to flaunt the lavish lifestyle at least from what the series presents to us.

I have to say episode three of this mini-series is must-see. Cooper Koch’s performance is sensational, gripping and one of a kind. That monologue sent chills down the spine and you feel everything the character is emitting. I’m saying it now, pencil in Koch for that Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and any other award he could be nominated for. It is simply incredible.

The acting really accelerates the sensationalism of this series. Chavez and Koch are fantastic in their roles and whether everything that is depicted in the series actually unfolded is questionable and a viewer you do question things, and it starts to paint a picture of who the brothers were, who we think they are and who they actually are. Other strong performances include Ari Gaynor as Leslie Abramson, who exudes an attorney who will do almost anything to defend her clients even if she thinks they might be guilty of the crime they are being accused of.

I did question the importance of Nathan Lane’s character Dominck Dunne because he felt messy at first, but when it was revealed who he was, the father of Dominque Dunne who was viciously brutalized by her boyfriend, John Thomas Sweeney in 1982 leading to her death. Dominque starred in the horror classic “Poltergeist.” Once that tidbit was revealed it made perfect sense why Domminick was so evolved in the case involving the Menendez brothers.

This series kicks off with a bang and it just maintains your attention until the end which you know culminates with the brothers being found guilty in court of murdering their parents after an initial mistrial the first go around. You are able to form your own opinions on the case and what the brothers did or did not do, as well as the parents and the dynamic. I was absolutely blown away watching this series because it is gripping as hell!