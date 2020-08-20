BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, August 18, the Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles became re-founded as the Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The hotel company owned by London since 1893, the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills has a variety of facilities, including a ground-floor terrace, bars, a cafe, as well as a Rooftop Grill which was opened to service last weekend, although dining is only available for hotel guests for the time-being.

Located at the upper floor of the hotel, the rooftop grill restaurant serves breakfast and brunch, and oversees Hollywood Hills. The terrace, which is also a restaurant has menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and reservation is recommended in advance through the website https://www.maybournebeverlyhills.com/restaurants-bars/the-terrace/.

The Ten Pound cocktail bar, which was a part of the former hotel, was turned into the Cigar Bar, but it is not open to public yet. The Cigar Bar serves whisky from the Speyside, Scotland and has a view of the Beverly Canon Garden. There is also the Maybourne Bar, which has a wide range of wine and cocktail menus. The bars are not open to public until further notice. The cafe serves coffee and light-bites during the day-time, and serves bar food in the evenings and has no reservation policy.

Before the current Maybourne Beverly Hills was found, the ground-floor restaurants were operated by chefs Geoffrey Zakarian and Scott Conant, who did it as a part of his Scarpetta brand. The Hotelnewsresourced reported that the Montage and Maybourne hotels will continue working together, and more information about the two hotel chains will become available in 2020.