AMERICA ⁠— The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a statement on Monday, July 6, expressing frustration with Montgomery County, Maryland.

In their written statement, they claim that the release of alleged sex offender Rene Atilio Ramos-Hernandez is only the latest example of the county’s refusal to cooperate.

“Montgomery County continues the practice of not honoring lawful ICE detainers and release potential public safety threats back into the community,” said acting Baltimore Field Office Director Francisco Madrigal.

This is not the first incident of this kind between Montgomery County and ICE. Last year, the county passed a sanctuary policy prohibiting ICE from entering its jail. This has forced ICE to pick up targets after they’ve been released, as was the case with Linder Meza-Garcia.

Meza-Garcia, 18, was apprehended for repeated intercourse with his 12 year-old “girlfriend,” according to court filings. Montgomery County District Court judge granted Meza-Garcia a $10,000 unsecured personal bond, the same day ICE filed a detainer. They were forced to apprehend him in the jail’s parking lot.

Ramos-Hernandez was arrested on June 18 of this year, according to county documents. An arrest warrant was filed against him in 2018 after a victim came forward. Court documents detail “forced unwanted sexual intercourse” between 2002-2003 with the victim, then seven years old. The incidents were reported to have happened multiple times.

The written statement from ICE said Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers lodged a detainer on June 19 with Montgomery County Detention Center. Ramos-Hernandez was now “an unlawfully present citizen of El Salvador and a convicted criminal alien, following his recent arrest for sexual abuse of a minor.”

The detainer was not honored, and Ramos-Hernandez was released on June 23. The ERO Baltimore field office was warned by Montgomery County Detention Center of the release. However, they refused to hold the convict for the time which would allow ERO officers to arrive. Ramos-Hernandez remains at large as of July 7.