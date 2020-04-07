Residential tenants will use this form to notify landlords of the amount of rent that they can pay due to substantial financial impacts related to COVID-19. Residential tenants will not be required to submit a new form for subsequent months unless the amount of rent that the tenant can pay changes. All outstanding rent must be paid within one year after the expiration of the emergency.

If you or someone you know needs relief from rent payments:

Submit this completed form and provide documentation to support your claim within 30 days after the date the rent is due to your landlord or landlord’s representative. You may use regular mail.

You may also send by email or text if that is the method of written communication that has been used previously or if you and your landlord or landlord’s representative have agreed to use email or text to correspond.

If you would like an electronic version of this form, the electronic version can be found at beverlyhills.org/bhrent.

Tenant may also contact the City’s Rent Stabilization Division located at 455 N. Rexford Drive, Room 200. The Rent Stabilization Division can be reached at (310) 285-1031, or by email: bhrent@beverlyhills.org. You may use email or regular mail (only if email is not feasible and you provide notice to the City’s Rent Stabilization Division by telephone).

Supporting documentation can include a written communication (including a text or email) from a household member’s employer, proof that an employer is a closed non-essential business, recent pay stubs, or medical bills related to COVID-19.

You may also send photocopies, photos, or scans of documents.