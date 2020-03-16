LOS ANGELES- The LA department of Public Health has confirmed 16 new cases of the 2019 novel Corona virus (COVID-19). One case has an unknown source of exposure while three were exposed due to recent travel, two cases were said to be healthcare workers exposed while in a healthcare setting, four cases had close contact with a confirmed case, five other cases are still being investigated, and the last case was reported by the Long Beach Health Department prior to today. Five of these 16 cases are confirmed hospitalized.

To date, the Public Health has identified 69 cases. Anyone who has come in close contact with any of these confirmed cases will be informed by the public Health and be monitored for any symptoms.

The Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

-Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.

-Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 250 or more until at least the end of March.

-Smaller events proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person.

-Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-2019, such as people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness, to no more than 10 people.

The public Health advises people who feel sick with a fever to stay home and call their doctor, especially if they are considered elderly, having underlying health issues, or pregnant.

For additional information, visit

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

http://cdc.gov/Coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.