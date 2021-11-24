SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is alerting the public that more patrols will be out this holiday season. Holiday shoppers can expect to see more police vehicles doing patrols for the next few weeks.

The goal is to ensure proactive crime prevention. The SMPD is concentrating efforts and resources during the holiday season as visitors and local alike look to enjoy the Downtown Santa Monica shopping district. Authorities are noting the best way to protect your property is to “Take It. Lock it. Keep It.”

The public is also reminded they are an extension of the police department providing extra eyes and ears. We would like to take this opportunity to once again drive home those messages.