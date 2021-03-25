UNITED STATES—Just like the other business industries, the gaming industry is also thriving to much greater extents quite competently. Actually, in point of fact, the gaming industry is one of the most flourishing industries out there in the world which is adroitly getting in vogue with great expertise. Upon driving into its details, the facts unveil that the economic stability especially in this globally cursed ambient due to the embark of the pandemic, followed by its persistent stay, has been secured at the individual level of this particular industry as well as on the national level at various other grounds which is in super favor of the country. So, all this collective collaboration has given an impressively eminent leap to the gaming industry.

Video games are astonishingly shrouded by a lot of slot games having really different and onerous names as headers thereby escalating its charm for the gamers. In the same particular way, this year has come up with the various other new slots 2021, which is obviously not an exception indeed.

In this article, we come up with a variety of the most expensive video game purchases in 2021, irrespective of their launch. So, basically, this article reveals the current and quite exorbitant features and their minute details within the games.

Sequential Catalogue of the Most Expensive Video Game Purchases in 2021

Below are the listed games having the highest purchase in this current annum.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Edition

This game is a series of Amateur flight simulator programs which are made for the Microsoft Windows operating systems. It is considered to be one of the longest-running, notorious and reputably illustrious home flight simulator programs in the market. Bruce Artwick, the pioneer of this game had been assisted by its publishers, Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios together with its developers, Aces Game studio, Dovetail Games and Asobo Studio which has led to the sparkling outcome of this game in the form its expensive purchase of $119.99 in 2021 just within the 7 months of its release, which is no doubt a really great milestone in the entire career of this game. Moreover, it is the first game in the series that got a chance of console release and is expected for the Xbox Series X and Series S by the mid of 2021.

The success parameter of this game can be easily judged by its advent in the Guinness World Records, as it awarded the series 7 world records.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition

This game ranks the second-highest amongst the most expensive video game purchases with its purchase of $79.99 in 2021. This game is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment with its release on 11/12/2020. Furthermore, its available platforms include PS4 and PS5.

This game ensures face thrilling, unpredictable challenges and quite expressive controls which give the character a well defined and up to the minute set of moves that are essential while interacting with the entire world. In addition to it, this game is available in both solo and co-op mode.

Following are some supplemental aspects of this game:

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

4 Sackboy costumes from different PlayStation Games: Jin from Ghost of Tsushima, Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, Connor from Detroit Become Hume and Deacon St. James from Days Gone.

4 Sackboy emotes

20 Sackboy Avatars

Sackboy plush

Artbook showcasing the world of Sackboy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition

This game is a 2020 first-person shooter video game having Treyarch and Raven Software as its developers and Activision as its publisher. Formally it was released on the 13th of November 2020 worldwide for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. It holds the sixth instalment position in Black Ops Series and the seventeenth instalment position in the overall Call of Duty series. This ultimate edition is available in both single and multiplayer mode.

Now as far as the gameplay is concerned, its story revolves around the Green Beret which turned CIA SAD/SOG operative Russell Alder and his mission to limit a USSR extremist group. In conclusion, we can undoubtedly say that this game is inspired and synchronously adopted in sequential order of actual events that took place in East Berlin, Turkey, Vietnam and the soviet KGB headquarters.

Anyhow this super famous game has reached its purchase amount to $74.69, making it eminent enough for the legible flourishing of the gaming industry.

Fifa 21: Champions Edition

Another expensive purchase game of 2021 is Fifa 21 which is a football simulation video game and is published by Electronic Arts as a part of the FIFA Series. This Champions Edition acquires the twenty-eighth instalment position in the entire FIFA Series. The release date of this game is 9th of October 2020, and its available platforms include Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S. Another noticeable point of this game is that the player’s club can be transferred from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Series S, but it is not transferable from PlayStation to Xbox or vice versa. Moreover, this game is also available in both single and multiplayer mode.

Heading towards its characteristic features, it has 100 icon players along with the co-op gameplay feature which is dominant in the form of Division Rivals, Squad Battles and Friendlies with some friends in order to attain objectives and rewards. As this game also lies in the category of expensive purchases, so as per its demand it costs $79.99 in the USA and £79.99 in the UK.

Conclusion

The above detailed and descriptive part of the article highlights the 4 most expensive video game purchases of this year, but the list does not end here, and it continues for various other expensive games including the Residents Evil Village and many more.