UNITED STATES—People in Japan have plenty of Sports and were excellent in most of them throughout history. Moreover, Japanese people have their own traditional sports such as Sumo, Kendo, Judo, Yabusame, Aikido, Laido, Kemari, Kenjutsu, Kyūdō, Naginata, Jujutsu and Karate. Many of the mentioned sports became popular worldwide and this was thanks to Japanese players of these games and to the advertisers as well who were successful in expanding these sports to be played all over the world. People in Japan however do not only practice these sports, they also play figure skating, rugby union, golf, table tennis, racing, car racing, Motorcycle sport, team sports such as Baseball, Association Football, Futsal, Basketball, Handball, Cricket, Ice hockey, Volleyball, American football and Lacrosse.

In this article we will discover the history and development of some of these sports in Japan, and if you want to get more information, make sure to visit Casinotop5.jp to read more articles about numerous topics including casino and betting.

Association Football

Football in Japan dates back to 1921, the date in which the Japan Football Association was created. Football has been expanding in Japan since that year and nowadays Japanese football became very successful especially in Asia and Japanese football players can be found in some of the best European teams. Japan has an ordered league system that differentiates between the levels of their clubs, these levels include the J1 League; the best league in Japan in which the most powerful teams of Japan compete for the J1 League trophy and for access to the AFC Champions League, the J2 League, the J3 League, the Japan Football League, Regional Leagues, and at the bottom of the list we find Prefectural Leagues.

Currently, the J1 League includes some of the best football clubs in the country, including Kashima Antlers, Avispa Fukuoka, Shonan Bellmare, Cerezo Osaka, Consadole Sapporo, Yokohama F. Marinos, Kawasaki Frontale, Gamba Osaka, Nagoya Grampus, Urawa Red Diamonds, Kashiwa Reysol, Shimizu S-Pulse, Sagan Tosu, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, FC Tokyo, Oita Trinita, Vegalta Sendai, Vissel Kobe, Tokushima Vortis and Yokohama FC.

In addition to these leagues, the Japanese national football team emerged as one of the best football national teams in Asia since the 1990s, they soon won the AFC Asian Cup with a record of four times, in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011 while at the same time they participated regularly in FIFA World Cups. And it is enough to say that the Japanese national football team qualified for the the last six consecutive FIFA World Cups and reached the second round in three editions: 2002, 2010, and 2018.

Handball

The Japanese Handball national team has been improving since 1961 following their first participation in the World Championship. And from that moment onwards, Japan participated 15 times in the World Championship and reached the 10th place during the 1970’s World Championship tournament which was hosted by France. Moreover, Japan participated five times in the Summer Olympics including the 2021 edition that will be held soon in Japan. And for the Asian Championship, The Japanese Handball national team participated 19 times in this competition and won the tournament twice in 1977 and 1979.

Baseball

Baseball is nowadays the country’s most popular participatory and spectator sport. It was first introduced to Japan in 1872 and it was developing since that year. The highest level of the game is the Nippon Professional Baseball, and it includes two leagues: the Central League and the Pacific League. Each league has six teams with the Central League including Yomiuri Giants, Yokohama DeNA BayStars, Tokyo Yakult Swallows, Hiroshima Toyo Carp, Hanshin Tigers and Chunichi Dragons. And the Pacific League contains Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, Saitama Seibu Lions, Orix Buffaloes, Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and Chiba Lotte Marines.

Basketball

The Japan national basketball team, a founding member of FIBA Asia, is one of the most successful basketball teams in Asia. the Japan Basketball Association joined FIBA in 1936 and their players are now competing at the biggest levels of the game. We can mention Yuta Tabuse, J.R. Sakuragi, Takuya Kawamura, Takumi Ishizaki and others who are among the elite players in the NBA and in Europe as well. Japan participated 5 times in the FIBA Basketball World Cup and in 2023 they will co-host the new edition of this tournament with The Philippines. And they also qualified to the Olympic games 7 times including the next edition of the Olympics which will be held in Japan soon, and the best result was during the 1936 Olympics when they ranked 9th in Germany.