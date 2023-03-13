SANTA MONICA—A fire that broke out at a motel in Santa Monica left one person with moderate burn and smoke inhalation injuries on Saturday, March 11.

The fire was reported around 12:34 p.m. at the Holiday Motel & Suites located in the 1100 block of Pico Boulevard.

The victim was found in an alley nearby and according to Captain Patrick Nulty of the Santa Monica Fire Department, the victim “narrowly escaped the fire.” It is unknown if the person received medical treatment or what their current condition is.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 10 minutes by initiating an aggressive attack on the blaze confining it to the unit of origin and preventing the spread to adjacent units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.