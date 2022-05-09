WOODLAND HILLS— The Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Divison and Child Abuse Division have arrested a mother and are investigating the death of three children found at a Woodland Hills home on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 22500 Block of Victory Boulevard, shortly around 7:40 a.m. Responding officers found three children – two 8-year-old boys and one 12-year-old girl – unresponsive inside the home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced all three children dead at the scene. Paramedics confirmed that the children had been dead for several hours before their arrival.

A fourth child, a teenage boy, was the one who first discovered his siblings bodies. He was unharmed and fled to a neighbors house for help, Fox 11 reported.

Neighbors say that they heard a lot of yelling from the house late Saturday night and even saw her lighting a candle and reading a bible in a neighbors yard.

Neighbor Pricila Canales, who lives two houses down, said she heard the mother yelling “My family is abusing me!” at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The mother was reportedly hysterical when she was being detained on Sunday. “They brought her out on the stretcher and she would just pop up out of no where yelling “where’s my bible?,” Canales said.

Neighbor Stephen Hayes was in shock and said that the family “was normal” and were “nice people.” “You never would think anything of it,” Hayes told Fox 11.

The mother of the children was detained and is currently being questioned in connection with the deaths, LAPD officials said. Charges will be filed in the coming days, Fox 11 reported.

Authorities are not looking at any other suspects at this time, LAPD spokesperson Sergeant Boris Borihanh said in a press statement.

The cause, time and manner of death are unknown at this time – the investigation is ongoing.