WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, June 19, at approximately 4:00 a.m., there was a mult-vehicle accident on the westbound lanes of 101 Freeway near Topanga Avenue exit. One person was struck and killed in the crash. The name of the motorcyclist was not initially published pending the next of kin.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Department later identified the victim of the crash as, 32-year-old, Dustin Perdomo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A friend in mourning posted the following memorial message on Facebook.



“Dustin Perdomo was a very special friend I lost this morning in a motorcycle accident on the 101 freeway. Im heartbroken. I never got tired of hanging out with you. You were soft spoken and gentle. I could literally tell you anything and you never judged me. I love you my brotha and will miss you deeply”



The westbound lanes of the 101 Freeway remained closed until approximately 10:00 a.m.



There were three other vehicles involved in the accident with no other fatalities. There is no more information available at this time.