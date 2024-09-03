Bakersfield, CA — A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being struck by a black Nissan on Bernard Street in Bakersfield around noon on Saturday, August 31, 2024, according to KBAK.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene found the motorcyclist in critical condition. The victim was immediately transported to Kern Medical for treatment of the severe injuries sustained in the crash. The exact nature of the injuries has not been disclosed, but they are described as major, indicating a potentially long road to recovery.

The driver of the black Nissan involved in the collision has not yet been identified, and no information has been released regarding their condition or any potential injuries they may have sustained. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, working to determine the sequence of events that resulted in such a serious collision.

Local authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information related to the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

Personal Injury Claims

Determining fault in a collision can hinge on various factors, and in California, partial liability can be assigned to multiple parties. Assisting in establishing legal liability is one of the key roles that a personal injury attorney can fulfill for victims recovering from a traffic accident.

Suppose it is determined that the actions of another contributed toward the injuries. In that case, victims may qualify to file a personal injury claim with the insurance provider of those responsible. Such a claim can offer compensation to help offset hospital expenses and the loss of income from taking time off work for recovery.

Comparative Negligence

California Law upholds the concept of Comparative Negligence, which allows more than one party to share blame in a personal injury accident. Injured victims may have their compensation reduced if they are found partially to blame.