Bakersfield, CA – A motorcyclist sustained severe injuries after colliding with a wall on Highway 99 in Bakersfield on Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2024, according to KGET.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the incident occurred around 3:30 PM near the Ming Avenue eastbound off-ramp.

According to CHP, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when, for reasons yet to be determined, the rider veered into a wall.

Emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene and transported the injured motorcyclist to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities described the injuries as major.

CHP officers are still investigating the cause of the accident and have not yet determined if alcohol or drugs played a role.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. A personal injury attorney plays a critical role in sorting through these details to help victims and their families get the compensation they deserve.

Once liability is determined, the attorney can negotiate with insurance companies, who often try to reduce payouts. That means having legal representation can be vital to ensure victims receive fair compensation for their loss.