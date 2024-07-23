Visalia, CA – A serious motorcycle accident on Monday evening, July 22, 2024, in Visalia, left the rider hospitalized in critical condition, according to KSEE.

The collision took place just before 7:20 PM at the intersection of Court Street and Riggin Avenue. According to the police, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Riggin prior to the crash. The exact details of how the collision occurred are still under investigation, but the impact resulted in the motorcyclist sustaining severe injuries.

The injured motorcyclist was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals are providing intensive care. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been disclosed, but their condition remains critical.

Court Street and Riggin Avenue is known for its heavy traffic, which might have contributed to the severity of the collision.

Authorities are urging anyone who might have witnessed the accident or who has any information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

