LAUREL CANYON—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

The LAPD reported on October 16, at 8:35 p.m., a blue 2012 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling northbound on Laurel Canyon Blvd., approaching Judd Street, when it merged into the two-way left turn lane and collided head on with a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla. The motorcyclist was ejected and struck by a white sedan traveling southbound on Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The driver of the white sedan fled in the vehicle traveling southbound on Laurel Canyon without stopping or attempting to render aid to the motorcyclist that sustained fatal injuries.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota Corolla remained at scene and did not sustain any injuries. The motorcyclist is described as a male in his early 50s and his name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a white 4-door sedan. Authorities are still investigating the case. Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about the collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Buenaventura at (818) 644-8035 or Officer Reyes at (818) 644-8114. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.