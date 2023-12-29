MALIBU—On Sunday, December 26, at approximately 6 p.m. a motorcyclist, was fatally struck by a car on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. The victim, who was later identified as Jose Alfonso De Lira Piedra, 32, of Burbank was declared dead at the scene.



A traffic alert went out on Instagram and X warning travelers that all lanes of PCH in all directions were closed at (SR-1) for a 2.5-mile area south of Leo Carillo State Beach.



There has been an increase in traffic accidents on PCH in recent years. On June 8, the LASD Aviation Unit captured video of a woman rescued after driving off PCH and plunging into the Pacific Ocean.



In October, four Pepperdine University students who were killed by a driver traveling at the speed of 104 mph on PCH. In early December, one individual was ticketed for driving 80 mph in the same area. The speed limit is 45 mph.



On November 17, Lt. Erica Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that a suspect had been arrested after throwing a pole into traffic on November 10.



Canyon News reported a meeting at Malibu City Hall on November 14 where the PCH Task Force met with the Malibu City Council to discuss the dangerous conditions on one of California’s most scenic highways. A website was formed aimed at keeping the community informed of the ongoing efforts to improve safety on PCH.

According to reports, the LASD, the California Highway Patrol, and other authorities continue to receive an increase in 911 calls due to speeding, reckless driving, accidents, and fatalities on Pacific Coast Highway.