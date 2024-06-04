BRENTWOOD—On Monday, June 3, the Los Angeles Fire Department disclosed that it rescued a mountain biker via helicopter. The incident was reported to the LAFD at 8:05 p.m. at Sullivan Fire Road.

One adult male mountain biker sustained an injury on a remote trail about halfway up Sullivan Fire Road, and west of the Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park.

An LAFD rescue helicopter lowered a flight paramedic to medically assess and stabilize the patient. The biker was then safely hoisted them into the hovering helicopter for in-flight care during direct transport to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident.