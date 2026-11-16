WOODLAND HILLS—On Saturday, November 14, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy (SMMC) reported the second mountain lion sighting in two days. This mountain lion was seen where Mulholland Drive meets Mulholland Highway near the western end toward Woodland Hills and Calabasas.

The first Mountain lion sighting last weekend was on Friday, November 13 at approximately 9:55 p.m. According to SMMC, this lion was picked up on a Ring camera on Gaona Street by the Woodland Hills Golf Course.

On November 12, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing website gave an update on the ribbon-cutting and opening of the long-awaited wildlife crossing.

The SMMC Chief Deputy Director, Rorie Skei issued the following statement on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing website.

“We are excited to enter this last critical phase in making a safe passage for wildlife across the 101 and delivering our 30 plus years of work to preserve habitat linkages.”

There is YouTube footage of Beth Pratt from the Save the Cougars campaign standing on top of what has become the largest wildlife animal crossing in the world. Pratt tells of the decades of work and 26 million pounds of concrete that had gone into this project.

To create the native habitat, it took the expertise and collaboration of many from Rancho Sierra Vista, a native plant nursery, micrologist, Efrenz Cazares, Jose Campos, and Jewelya Samaniego, who has the indigenous background, and could share what seeds, mushrooms, could be used, what was too arid, what was too wet. What they’d like to plant and what would grow in that soil.

“We never take before we give,” Samaniego explained in video footage on the A.W. Crossing website, adding, so “we leave a pinch of offering.” This could be anything natural that nourishes the soil, or fine hair that a bird could use to nest.

Together with SMMC Executive Director, Joseph T. Edmonston, Landscape architect, and lead designer, Robert Rock, Ecological landscape specialist, Katherine Pakradouni, members of the National Park Service and a multitude of others in leadership bring forth the completion of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.

Please note the upcoming dates and events.

An Evening of Cats, Crossings and Connectivity

Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

King Gillette Theater

26800 Mulholland Hwy

Calabasas, CA 91302

Tickets are required via Save LA Cougars for a $10 donation ($5 for children 12 and under)

Public Ribbon Cutting and P-22 Legacy Celebration – Public Community Festival

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

King Gillette Theater

26800 Mulholland Hwy

Calabasas, CA 91302

Tickets are required via Save LA Cougars for a $10 donation ($5 for children 12 and under)

Featuring; exhibits, live music, a virtual ribbon-cutting display, and a live broadcast of the official ceremony at the crossing.

Tickets are required via Save LA Cougars for a $10 donation ($5 for children 12 and under)

Legacy of Hope Ribbon Cutting and Fundraising Event, Angora Hills 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please follow the prompts on the website.