WEST HOLLYWOOD—Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch, a family business which provides special Halloween items will open on Saturday, October 3. This year, the business is taking various approaches to keep the community safe under the COVID-19 pandemic, including in-person shopping, online ordering, delivery and contactless curbside pick-up.

Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch announced its opening with the following statement on its website, “We offer premium pumpkins, corn, games, activities, pumpkin decorating kits, pumpkin carving kits and attractions to ensure the full Halloween experience!”

This year, orders will be available from October 3 to October 31. Hours of operation are listed below:

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch, which has premium pumpkins, games, activities, and attractions has three locations including in West Hollywood at 1841 N. Highland Ave.

Staff members will assist the customers with “identifying, selecting, and purchasing your desired pumpkin, along with assisting in games, attractions, and fun activities.” They stock various materials including spider webs, Halloween decorations, pumpkin carving sets, and novelties.

This year under the pandemic, they are asking customers to follow safety precautions and protocols as they make safety a top priority. Customers must sign a waiver upon entrance, all customers must wear a mask at all times, and there will be sanitization stations throughout the patch.

For more information and orders, visit their website.