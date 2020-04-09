HOLLYWOOD HILLS- A Hollywood home had mud slide into their backyard after rainfall on Monday, April 6.

At approximately 9:30 A.M., a one story home located at 2804 N Westshire Dr in Hollywood Hills had a section of a hillside, approximately 40-50 feet, slide into their backyard, leaving four feet of mud against the back of their home.

LAFD reported no mud entered the home and all occupants of the home were accounted for and out of the home safely. Lechner Place, however, was comprised due to the mud slide and was closed from Westshire Dr to Hollyridge Dr.



No injuries were reported. LAFD resources were on scene awaiting Building and Safety for a further determination of actions needed. No other details were released.