HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On February 14, authorities shut down Mulholland Drive after heavy rainfall caused debris flow. Additional rainfall, mud, and debris covered sections of the Pacific Coast Highway, and roads leading to Pacific Palisades and Hollywood Hills.



According to the Alert page on the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) website, the debris flow on Mulholland Drive began on Thursday, February 13th.



On February 13, The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Pacific Palisades.



Reports indicate that at least one person has gotten stuck in an attempt to drive through the flood waters.



Authorities advise those affected to stay home and shelter in place. Do not try to get out and weather the storm. Updates to follow.