HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, January 9, a small mudslide hit multiple homes in the Hollywood Hills area.

The mud and debris, which amounted to one-quarter of an acre, hit at least four backyards on the 2100 block of North Beech Knoll Road. Two homes were hit but were not damaged. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and no one was found. No injuries were reported.

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety geologists with the Safety Grading Division were called to evaluate the hillside.