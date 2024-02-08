SHERMAN OAKS—February 6 brings reports of the aftermath of torrential rains that hit Southern California including landslides and mudslides across much of the coverage area. The mud flowed downhill into the neighborhoods in Beverly Crest and on Caribou Lane in Beverly Glen in Santa Monica, Lockridge Road in Studio City, and in Sherman Oaks bringing with it trash and debris.



The Los Angeles Fire Department rescue teams were ready to help residents who were essentially getting buried in the mud. Vehicles stuck in the mud left Los Angeles County residents stranded.



As residents were being evacuated from their homes, firefighters were there to help them escape the constant mudflow.



According to the LAFD website, La Tuna Canyon Road was under an evacuation order that was not lifted until Tuesday, February 6.



As of February 6, LAFD reported 475 mudslides, 38 buildings requiring inspections due to the mudslides, four buildings red-tagged for no entry, and nine buildings yellow-tagged for possession collection only. Several buildings located along Lockridge Rd. which had previously been tagged, were reassessed as safe for entry.



The following came directly from the LAFD website:



“The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has reported that as of 4:00 PM PT. Tuesday, approximately 6,600 customers remain without power. Due to crews around the clock, 59,000 have had their power restored since the start of the storm.”



The Department of Public Works reported 390 downed trees/branches, 441 potholes, and “963 catch basins and stormwater conveyance systems [were] cleared.”



The Los Angeles Emergency Management Department also shared the following information update on February 6 at 4:00 p.m.:



“Periods of rain, mountain snow, and possible thunderstorms will continue through this evening. A few hours of moderate rain are possible later Wednesday afternoon and night. Snow levels each day with mountain snow issues increasing. Gusty west to northwest winds will form Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Saturday through at least Tuesday will be dry and warmer.”



There are a reported 1,000 firefighters with boots on the ground to work through the storm and its aftermath.





