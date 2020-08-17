SANTA MONICA — Muji, the Japanese store, is closing its doors this month and emptying its merchandise permanently at its Main Street location in Santa Monica. The Japanese brand known for its stationery, home goods, and clothing is the latest causality to the pandemic.

Another Muji store located at Third Street Promenade location, the largest West Coast store, also remains closed.

The company reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is failing to pay rent in the U.S. It is $64M in debt, according to Financial Times.

Muji started in Japan in 1980 and has more than 400 stores in Japan. The company opened its first store outside Japan in London in 1991 and has since opened 400 locations worldwide.

The retailer announced in July its plans to close a few stores in America due to economic losses inflicted by the pandemic. Muji USA had 16 stores; seven in California, six in the New York City area and one at JFK Airport.

Muji in a statement said it expects to start closing brick-and-mortar stores to focus on e-commerce. This is to stay in step with consumer behavior in the post-COVID world, in which many people don’t feel comfortable shopping in stores.