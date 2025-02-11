SANTA MONICA—On February 10, at 11:33 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a call of a structure fire at 2235 Johnston Street in Lincoln Heights. Firefighters arriving at the scene reported a fire on the second floor of a four-plex multi-family structure.



According to the Alert page on the LAFD website, 54 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 14 minutes. Quick action from the first responders prevented the fire from spreading by keeping it contained to the unit it originated in.



Paramedics transported one individual to an area hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown. There were no other reported injuries to residents of the dwelling or the firemen.

There have been no reports indicating the cause of the fire.