WOODLAND HILLS—On Monday, November 25, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they battled a fire that erupted at a garage and attic of a one-story home. The incident was reported at 8:14 p.m. at 23016 W Sylvan St.

By 8:36 p.m. a total of 35 firefighters took just 22 minutes in a well-coordinated firefighting offense to extinguish heavy fire at the 4,300 square foot one-story home. There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.