BEL AIR—On Sunday, August 25, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a multi-vehicle accident on 405 freeway left four and three hospitalized. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Division paramedics responded to the call near Mulholland Drive and Sepulveda Pass.



According to the LAFD webpage reported in its alert section that it was a four-vehicle accident, two of which were SUVs, with a total of four patients including an adult female and an adult man who were transported by paramedic ambulance. Another adult female was transported, with non-life-threatening injuries. A male child was also in the collision but signed out on the scene. He was not transported by LAFD personnel.



The collision resulted in the shutdown of the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway for miles. It is not clear what caused the crash.



