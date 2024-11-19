Tehachapi, CA — According to KBAK, on the morning of Friday, November 15, 2024, a multi-vehicle crash resulted in two fatalities on Highway 58 near Tehachapi.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the crash occurred around 8:02 AM in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Tehachapi Willow Road. The collision involved three vehicles, one of which was a green truck found overturned on its side.

Emergency responders arrived to find two individuals trapped inside one of the vehicles. Despite efforts to assist, both were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their identities pending notification of next of kin.

It remains unclear if any other individuals sustained injuries in the crash. The westbound lanes of Highway 58 were temporarily closed while officials investigated and cleared the scene.

The CHP continues to investigate the cause of the collision and has not disclosed whether speed, weather, or other factors contributed to the incident.

