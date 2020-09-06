UNITED STATES—Sunshine Mills Inc., a family owned pet retailer, which owns a dozen different stores, was forced on Friday, September 4 to recall three pet food brands, after the products contained extremely high levels of a mold by-product called Aflatoxin, which can be formed naturally.

The three pet foods in question are Family Pet Meaty Cuts beef chicken & cheese flavors premium dog food, Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef chicken & cheese flavor, and Paws Happy Life butcher’s choice dog food, all of which were being distributed nationwide.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “no adverse health effects related to these products have been reported.” They continued, “Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.”

While retailers have been instructed to remove the product from their inventory shelves, every customer that purchased any of those pet foods will be allowed to return it to the store that sold it to them, and will also receive a full refund.

If customers have any questions for Sunshine Mills Inc., they can contact their customer service line at (800) 705-2111, which is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time. They can also be emailed at customer.service@sunshinemills.com, if they have any additional questions.