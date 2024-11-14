MALIBU—On Wednesday, November 13, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Caltrans will close one northbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway from Corral Canyon Road to Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu starting November 13 for about two weeks for rock slide work.

A large mudslide occurred at this site during heavy winter rainstorms in February. A rock fence and k-rails were installed as a safety measure but more rocks and dirt recently fell against the barrier.

Crews will clear slide debris and loose rocks on the hillside during daytime hours. The lane closure will remain in place overnight for public safety. Motorists should watch for workers and work vehicles in the road. Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones, under California law.