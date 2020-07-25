LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Dodgers took another dominant victory over the San Francisco Giants in a 9-1 rout at Dodger Stadium on Friday, July, 24, that was led by Max Muncy.

While going 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs, Muncy sparked the Dodgers’ bats early in the matchup with a solo home run in the first inning to take a lead that the Giant’s would not be able to overtake. He added another home run to his stat line in the sixth inning, extending the gap.

Ross Stripling pitched a gem in his first outing of the season. An All-Star two seasons ago, Stripling was initially told during spring training that he would be pitching in relief during the season, but was handed the starting role when David Price opted out of the season.

Stripling made use of his opportunity in Friday’s win, recording seven strikeouts while giving up four hits and one run through seven innings. The Giant’s lone run against Stripling and for the game came in the third inning off a Jaylyn Davis home run.

Justin Turner proved to be a valuable contributor as well for the Dodgers, producing two hits that brought in two runs. Corey Seager went 3-4 at the plate and earned a walk.

Tyler Anderson received the loss for the Giants. In 1.2 innings of work, the left-handed pitcher surrendered three hits and two runs, which included giving up three walks. Aside from amassing only four hits, San Francisco struggled defensively as well, recording four errors in the contest.

Mookie Betts struggled to make contact in his second game with Los Angeles, but managed to contribute his first RBI with the ball club. He earned his only hit through six at-bats in the seventh inning off a single to left-center that brought Joc Pederson home.

The Dodgers and Giants will play game three of their four-game series Saturday, July 25. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m at Dodger Stadium.