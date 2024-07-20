HOLLYWOOD—The CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” is cooking up a murder mystery that has piqued my interest, not so much because of who has died at this point, but who could be framed as a result. So, for those in the dark, two people have tied at Deacon’s restaurant Il Gardiano. First, it was Tom, the guy who helped rescue Sheila from Sugar. Also, Tom was recently revealed to potentially be the father of Luna, Poppy’s daughter. Tom’s special drink was drugged, and he collapsed and died after a musical performance.

Last week, another B-player (sorry, that is what the deaths at this point have turned into), Hollis, a server at the restaurant was found dead by Sheila. Yes, two deaths within two weeks are quite suspicious and strange as Ridge and Steffy have pointed out. If anything, people should want to steer of the restaurant, or they might be next to kneel over. Deacon is an emotional mess losing a close friend and another person who reunited him with the love of his life.

However, the mystery is pointing to who is the person that tampered with Tom’s drink and then tampered with Hollis’s coconut water. Both victims were drugged, as Li and Finn discovered this week. Li thinking her sister is culpable is just baloney. It is way too easy to have Poppy be the guilty party because the audience can see right through it.

Her wanting Tom killed is understandable, he was threatening her cozy living situation with Bill. However, Hollis, what would be the reason beyond him trying to figure out what transpired with Tom. Hollis just didn’t seem like he had any enemies, which turns me to my theory; someone is trying to frame Sheila Carter. Sheila absolutely had her tiff with Tom because he spoke bad about her, but she discovered Hollis’ body so there is no way she drugged his coconut water; it makes no sense.

The fact that Steffy is pointing the finger at Sheila is not helping her prove her innocence. Yes, we all suspected that Sheila was culpable in breaking into the beach house and threatening Steffy’s life, but we were delivered a curveball with the revelation it was Sugar. With that noted, Sheila is now being questioned by the authorities on her whereabouts during both Tom and Hollis’ demise. Important to know Sheila was indeed at the scene during the deaths of both people, but who has an ax to grind where they would want to point the finger at Sheila?

I have a theory, but I don’t see why Jack, Finn’s father, would want Sheila to pay now. His sudden return to Los Angeles is suspicious, as well as Justin Barber, Bill’s right-hand man. Those characters being at Tom’s shindig, as well as Li before he died, just seemed like the writers were pulling to try to pull a coup on us. Did I buy what was being sold? Not really it just felt way too random for me. Deacon is going to have to defend his woman, wait, his wife, yet again.

Steffy and Finn are about to have strife in their relationship as Finn is forced to defend Sheila who he is trying to steer clear from per Steffy’s demands. This is about to cause more friction for Hope and Steffy as she leans on Finn, and he leans on her as their parents deal with this madness. Thomas, Paris and Douglas are headed back to Paris, and it looks like Hope’s goal to win Thomas’ heart back is over for now, and her attention is about to be redirected to her lust for Finn.

I want to see Finn and Hope hookup, it just opens the door for so much narrative that would be super exciting to witness and the writers are still jumping around on taking things to the next level, I am losing patience, but I know it is going to unfold.