HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On February 7, the California Supreme Court refused an appeal for a parole hearing of the Murderess of the Manson cult, Leslie Van Houten. She has had her parole denied twice by Governor Gavin Newsom and twice by his predecessor, Governor Brown.

The 2020 California parole board recommended Van Houten for parole citing that Van Houten reportedly showed remorse for her crimes and was not a threat to society.

Leslie Van Houten is serving a life sentence for the murders of Leno Labianca and his wife, Rosemary Labianca that transpired in 1969.

On August 9, 1969, at 10050 Cielo Drive in Beverly Hills, Sharon Tate and her unborn child, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, and Wojciech Frykowski were murdered by members of the Manson family under the direction of Charles Manson and Tex Watson. The word “PIG” was written in blood on the wall where the slain bodies were found.

Leno and Rosemary Labianca were murdered by Leslie Van Houten on August 10, 1969. Reports indicate that the Labianca’s were chosen at random.

In the middle of the night, Manson and Watson entered the home, bound Rosemary Labianca who had already gone to bed, and Leno Labianca who was watching the news in the living room. Manson and Watson promised not to kill the couple, indicating they were only there to rob them.

As they exited the home, Manson and Watson instructed Leslie Van Houten and Patricia Krenwinkel, who was waiting in the car, to go in and kill the couple.

“Don’t stab me anymore,” Leno pleaded, then he could be heard saying, “I’m dead, I’m dead.” Rosemary was still alive at this point. She was pleading for her own life while being stabbed with knives and kitchen utensils taken from the couple’s kitchen. Rosemary reportedly told them to take whatever they wanted and promised not to call the police.

In 1971 Van Houten testified in court, admitting how panicked she had become and how she held Rosemary down while Krenwinkel stabbed her in the neck. “I stabbed Mrs. Labianca in the Torso,” Van Houten admitted from the witness stand. “I knew I had to do something,” Van Houten said. Rosemary Labianca was stabbed 41 times.

“I guess I put “WAR” on the man’s chest, and then she admitted to stabbing him with a fork in the stomach. She then wrote, ”Death to Pigs,” in the victim’s blood on the walls.

Van Houten was 19 years old at the time of the murders. The bodies of the Labianca’s were found by their children the very next day.

On January 31, Governor Gavin Newsom, announced his intent to close the death row at San Quentin (SQ). Inmates would be sent to other California prisons where they may begin a rehabilitation process.

Leslie Van Houten will not be included in those granted a reprieve. The defense is reportedly claiming that Van Houten has been denied “due process.” Governor Newsom has reversed the decision of the parole board, noting that she posed an “unreasonable danger.”