BEVERLY HILLS—From April 20-23, the classical music festival, Music in the Mansion returns. Winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions will be showcased. Music will play from 7-9 p.m. on the opening the opening two days, 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

“The OC Classical Trio was brought to life in Irvine, California, in 2023 by the flutist Antonina Styczeń. Winning Beverly Hills National Audition in 2022 allowed Antonina a long-awaited opportunity to create a trio with musicians—Pola Benke (cello) and Phillip Matsuura (piano) with whom she has been collaborating for many seasons on different chamber music and recording projects in Orange County and Los Angeles. This year’s Music in the Mansion marks the trio’s debut,” as sated on the city of Beverly Hills website.

“Mezzo-Soprano Melissa Birch has performed both nationally and internationally in countries including England, Germany, Italy and throughout the United States. She has collaborated with groups such as the Leipzig Baroque Orchestra, the New West Symphony, and the San Bernardino Orchestra. An opera singer and recitalist Korean baritone Sejin Park performed featured roles as Marcello, Belcore, Yamadori, Il Conte Le nozze di Figaro and Figaro Il Barbiere di Siviglia. Winner of numerous competitions including Verdi International Competition, ‘Citta di Pesaro’ and Medici International Music Competition in Italy, and ‘Galina Vishnevskaya International Competition’ in Moscow, Russia, he was a Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Artist and is an alumni of Palm Beach Opera Benenson Program. He will be singing Germont in La Traviata in 2023 in New York. He holds both an MM and BM from Yonsei University, and the graduate of the Professional Study program at Mannes,” the city of BH website reads.

The event will take place at Greystone Mansion located at 905 Loma Vista Dr. in Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

Tickets cost $22 per night and are available using the link Catalog – City of Beverly Hills (rec1.com)

Individuals with additional questions can call 310 – 285 -6830 or email BHEVENTS@beverlyhills.org.