CALIFORNIA— On August 6, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released news that a music producer has been charged with the sexual assault of six different women.

Noel Christopher Fisher, 42, has been a producer under the name of “Detail.” He was charged in case BA488933 with 11 counts of forcible rape, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts each of forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence, according to the release.

The victims in question all range from ages of 18 to 31 years at the time of the assaults. The case was filed for warrant on July 30.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in October 2010. He is accused of forcibly raping a woman in May 2015 and forcibly raping another victim several times between 2015 and 2017. In 2017, the defendant allegedly raped two women on separate occasions. He also is accused of raping another woman twice in 2018.

Most of the incidents allegedly occurred at the defendant’s home, the prosecutor said.

Fisher was arraigned on August 7 in the Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center by Deputy District Attorney Trudi White-Black of the Sex Crimes Division as prosecutor. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 225 years to life in state prison.