LOS FELIZ—Musician Mary Roberts died on Thursday, January 13 at the age of 89. The Los Angeles Times was first to report that Roberts died from cancer.

Roberts’ daughter posted the following message on the Marty & Elayne Facebook page:

“We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he would say!) for everyone he met and was the kindest , most self-sacrificing man in the world.

We will miss him more than words can express. A celebration of life will be upcoming at The Dresden. Time and date will be provided, online access will be available as well if you are out of state or Covid concerned. Marty will always be with us in spirit and in our memories! I miss you so much daddy!! Rest In Peace!”

Also posted on the Facebook page were details about the love and support the family has received and the opportunity to purchase Marty’s drum set from the Dresden or the bass. “We would love for one of his friends or their fans to have them. It’s these red druns( no symbols) and the bass that was at the Dresden all that time. Message me privately please to share interest. Thank you all ❤️🙏.”

Marty and his wife were featured in the 1996 film “Swingers” and have also been featured in the Tom Petty music video “Yer So Bad.” He was born in New York City in 1932 and was married to Elayne 52 years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with a fundraiser to help support his wife Elayne and their daughter Hali.

Marty Roberts, along with his wife Elayne, are jazz musicians that have been performing at The Dresden in Los Angeles for what would have been 41 years in April 2022. As of Thursday, January 20, a total of $11,339 of the $5,000 goal had been raised on the GoFundMe page.