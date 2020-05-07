BEL AIR—On Monday, May 4, tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes had their first child together. On that same day, a tweet was sent to Musk about the name of the baby boy. Musk responded with the name X Æ A-12 Musk.

The couple might have to reconsider their chosen name for their newborn because of California state rules. In California, according to the state constitution, names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language.

According to CNN, the name X Æ A-12 Musk also brings bans on diacritical marks such as accents in names. Musk owns multiple residences in California, according to CNN and property tax records, including a house in Bel Air, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The California Department of Public Health Vital Records Handbook also explains that some punctuation symbols are allowed when necessary with such a last name including a hyphen or an apostrophe. Musk and Grimes, they might need to exclude the use of numbers and using emojis or ideograms because it’s forbidden.

Many speculated that the baby’s name was a joke because Musk is known to joke around on Twitter. However, on Tuesday night May 5, Grimes posted on twitter what the characters in the name meant.

According to Grimes twitter, the X stands for the “unknown variable,” Æ stands for Grimes’ “elven spelling of Ai,” and A-12 stands for a type of CIA aircraft known internally as Archangel.

Musk also has five other children including twins Griffin and Xavier Musk and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai from his previous marriage with Justine Musk.

For now, the only parts of the name claimed to be valid, according to CBS News, is the X, and the A, and the hyphen. The two-letter combination Æ isn’t a character in the English alphabet so that will be questioned, along with the usage of the number 12.